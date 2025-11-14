Left Menu

Bihar Election Controversy: Allegations and Early Trends

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram raises doubts over the election counting process, alleging irregularities, as early trends place NDA ahead. Ram claims vote 'theft' and warns of public unrest if results are perceived as fraudulent. Electoral disappointment centers on unemployment, healthcare, and governance issues under NDA rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar election counting process came under scrutiny as state Congress chief Rajesh Ram raised concerns over its integrity, while early Election Commission trends favored the NDA.

By late morning, the NDA appeared ahead with over 166 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan trailed significantly. Ram alleged serious anomalies, including 'vote theft' and irregularities at counting centers.

Ram cited public discontent over unemployment and poor governance. Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru advised patience until final results and called for transparency from authorities amid allegations of irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

