Bihar Election Controversy: Allegations and Early Trends

The Bihar election counting process came under scrutiny as state Congress chief Rajesh Ram raised concerns over its integrity, while early Election Commission trends favored the NDA.

By late morning, the NDA appeared ahead with over 166 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan trailed significantly. Ram alleged serious anomalies, including 'vote theft' and irregularities at counting centers.

Ram cited public discontent over unemployment and poor governance. Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru advised patience until final results and called for transparency from authorities amid allegations of irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)