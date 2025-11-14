Congress Faces Challenges in Bihar Assembly Elections
In the Bihar Assembly elections, Congress struggles as its key leaders Rajesh Kumar and Shakeel Ahmad Khan trail in Kutumba and Kadwa seats. Out of 61 seats contested, Congress leads in only six, including Valmiki Nagar and Begusarai, signaling significant challenges for the party.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party is grappling with a difficult scenario in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission's website, the party's state president, Rajesh Kumar, and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, are trailing in the Kutumba and Kadwa assembly seats, respectively.
Rajesh Kumar is lagging behind HAM (Secular) candidate Lalan Ram by 7,288 votes in Kutumba. In Kadwa, Shakeel Ahmad Khan follows JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami by a significant margin of 23,785 votes.
Amidst these challenges, Congress is ahead in only six out of the 61 seats it contested across Bihar. These seats include Valmiki Nagar, where Surendra Prasad leads, as well as Kishanganj, Manihari, Begusarai, Bikram, and Chenari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDA Set for Landslide Victory as Bihar Election Results Unfold
Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Alleged Electoral Roll 'Game'
Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results
Fatal Bali Minibus Crash Highlights Indonesia's Road Safety Challenges
Agra Denied Screenings: Filmmaker Kanu Behl Challenges Multiplex Giants