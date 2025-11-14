Congress Faces Challenges in Bihar Assembly Elections

The Congress Party is grappling with a difficult scenario in the Bihar Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission's website, the party's state president, Rajesh Kumar, and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, are trailing in the Kutumba and Kadwa assembly seats, respectively.

Rajesh Kumar is lagging behind HAM (Secular) candidate Lalan Ram by 7,288 votes in Kutumba. In Kadwa, Shakeel Ahmad Khan follows JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami by a significant margin of 23,785 votes.

Amidst these challenges, Congress is ahead in only six out of the 61 seats it contested across Bihar. These seats include Valmiki Nagar, where Surendra Prasad leads, as well as Kishanganj, Manihari, Begusarai, Bikram, and Chenari.

(With inputs from agencies.)