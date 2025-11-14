Historic Royal Visit: Strengthening China-Thailand Relations

China and Thailand have taken a significant step toward enhancing their bilateral relationship with a landmark visit by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn to China. During this historic meeting, both nations pledged deeper cooperation across various domains.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly received King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. President Xi conveyed the sentiment of genuine camaraderie, referring to China and Thailand as 'good relatives, good friends, and good partners.'

Beyond ceremonial gestures, the visit points to strategic interests: China aims to increase agricultural imports and develop collaborations in railways, artificial intelligence, and aerospace with Thailand. The visit indicates an evolving geopolitical landscape, with Thailand, a U.S. military ally, growing its partnership with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)