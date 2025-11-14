Left Menu

Historic Royal Visit: Strengthening China-Thailand Relations

During King Maha Vajiralongkorn's historic visit to China, he and President Xi Jinping pledged to fortify ties between Thailand and China. This marks the first visit by a reigning Thai monarch to China, symbolizing deepening cooperation in agriculture, technology, and military aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:13 IST
Historic Royal Visit: Strengthening China-Thailand Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China and Thailand have taken a significant step toward enhancing their bilateral relationship with a landmark visit by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn to China. During this historic meeting, both nations pledged deeper cooperation across various domains.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly received King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. President Xi conveyed the sentiment of genuine camaraderie, referring to China and Thailand as 'good relatives, good friends, and good partners.'

Beyond ceremonial gestures, the visit points to strategic interests: China aims to increase agricultural imports and develop collaborations in railways, artificial intelligence, and aerospace with Thailand. The visit indicates an evolving geopolitical landscape, with Thailand, a U.S. military ally, growing its partnership with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials.

Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials...

 India
2
Indian Bowlers Wreak Havoc on South Africa at Eden Gardens

Indian Bowlers Wreak Havoc on South Africa at Eden Gardens

 India
3
Mary Millben Criticizes Congress as NDA Edges Towards Resounding Victory in Bihar Polls

Mary Millben Criticizes Congress as NDA Edges Towards Resounding Victory in ...

 United States
4
Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025