JMM's Mahua Maji Decries Seat-Sharing Discrimination in Bihar Elections
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji criticized the late-stage discrimination in the seat-sharing deal among Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, which she claims led to a poor performance. JMM, part of the INDIA bloc, was denied expected seats, prompting disappointment over partners RJD and Congress's handling of the situation.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji has voiced her concerns over alleged discrimination during the seat-sharing arrangements among Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar.
According to Maji, the last-minute changes adversely affected the opposition's performance. The ruling NDA maintained a strong lead, as trends showed them set to clinch victory in 200 out of 243 seats.
Despite plans to contest 12 seats, JMM decided not to participate, labeling their decision a reaction to a 'political conspiracy' by RJD and Congress. Mahagathbandhan's weak performance, with Congress leading in only five out of 61 contested seats, added to their struggles.
