JMM's Mahua Maji Decries Seat-Sharing Discrimination in Bihar Elections

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji criticized the late-stage discrimination in the seat-sharing deal among Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar, which she claims led to a poor performance. JMM, part of the INDIA bloc, was denied expected seats, prompting disappointment over partners RJD and Congress's handling of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:40 IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji has voiced her concerns over alleged discrimination during the seat-sharing arrangements among Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar.

According to Maji, the last-minute changes adversely affected the opposition's performance. The ruling NDA maintained a strong lead, as trends showed them set to clinch victory in 200 out of 243 seats.

Despite plans to contest 12 seats, JMM decided not to participate, labeling their decision a reaction to a 'political conspiracy' by RJD and Congress. Mahagathbandhan's weak performance, with Congress leading in only five out of 61 contested seats, added to their struggles.

