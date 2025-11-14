JMM's Mahua Maji Decries Seat-Sharing Discrimination in Bihar Elections

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji has voiced her concerns over alleged discrimination during the seat-sharing arrangements among Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar.

According to Maji, the last-minute changes adversely affected the opposition's performance. The ruling NDA maintained a strong lead, as trends showed them set to clinch victory in 200 out of 243 seats.

Despite plans to contest 12 seats, JMM decided not to participate, labeling their decision a reaction to a 'political conspiracy' by RJD and Congress. Mahagathbandhan's weak performance, with Congress leading in only five out of 61 contested seats, added to their struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)