NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

The NDA, led by the BJP, secured a sweeping victory in Bihar's assembly elections, winning over 200 out of 243 seats. This win, marked by significant female voter turnout, reinforces PM Narendra Modi's popularity and sets the stage for upcoming elections in West Bengal and Assam.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections, taking a commanding lead in more than 200 out of the 243 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest party, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence in the region.

The opposition coalition, Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, Congress, and other parties, faced a severe defeat. Despite having Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate, the alliance struggled to cross the 35-seat mark.

Unprecedented female voter turnout, surpassing male participation by nearly 10 percentage points, played a pivotal role in the NDA's triumph. The BJP-led coalition's promises, including 'double engine growth' and social schemes, resonated strongly with the electorate.

