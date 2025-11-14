Left Menu

Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hails the NDA's success in Bihar elections as a victory for development and security. The NDA's significant win is seen as public endorsement of their governance and policies. Shah praises PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar for transforming Bihar and ensuring safety and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:32 IST
Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the recent Bihar election results a resounding success and "a victory of every Bihari." The ruling NDA coalition secured a majority, reflecting public approval of their developmental policies and initiatives aimed at improving women's safety and the welfare of the underprivileged.

Amit Shah, in a series of statements, highlighted the NDA's impressive performance, noting the coalition's victories in 97 of the 243 assembly seats. The BJP alone, a key NDA ally, won 55 seats and led in 35 others. Meanwhile, the JD(U) secured a significant presence with 33 wins and a lead in 51 constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

The minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their efforts in transforming Bihar and elevating its governance from 'jungle raj'. Shah attributed the defeat of the opposition, specifically the Congress under Rahul Gandhi, to their failure to address voter concerns on security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

 India
2
Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Government

Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Govern...

 India
3
Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

 Global
4
Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025