Bihar Polls: Triumph of Development and Security

In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the recent Bihar election results a resounding success and "a victory of every Bihari." The ruling NDA coalition secured a majority, reflecting public approval of their developmental policies and initiatives aimed at improving women's safety and the welfare of the underprivileged.

Amit Shah, in a series of statements, highlighted the NDA's impressive performance, noting the coalition's victories in 97 of the 243 assembly seats. The BJP alone, a key NDA ally, won 55 seats and led in 35 others. Meanwhile, the JD(U) secured a significant presence with 33 wins and a lead in 51 constituencies, according to the Election Commission.

The minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their efforts in transforming Bihar and elevating its governance from 'jungle raj'. Shah attributed the defeat of the opposition, specifically the Congress under Rahul Gandhi, to their failure to address voter concerns on security and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)