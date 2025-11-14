Left Menu

USDOT Nixes Airline Cash Compensation Rule

The U.S. Transportation Department announced it will withdraw a proposal to mandate cash compensation for passengers during flight disruptions. Originally introduced by the Biden administration, the rules aimed to compensate travelers for delays. USDOT cited 'unnecessary regulatory burdens' as the reason for the withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:53 IST
USDOT Nixes Airline Cash Compensation Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department announced on Friday its decision to formally withdraw a proposal aimed at obligating airlines to compensate passengers financially for flight disruptions caused by the carriers themselves. This proposal had been slated for implementation by the previous administration.

In December 2024, during the Biden administration, the department sought public opinion on new regulations. These rules would have required airlines to offer cash compensation ranging from $200 to $300 for domestic delays exceeding three hours and up to $775 for longer delays. However, the USDOT hinted in September that they were reconsidering the proposal.

On Friday, the department clarified its stance, stating that the proposed rules could pose 'unnecessary regulatory burdens,' and thus, decided not to move forward with their implementation. This decision marks a reversal of a consumer-friendly initiative envisioned by Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

 India
2
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

 India
3
Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

 India
4
Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid Stock Selloff

Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025