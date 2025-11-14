Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Clinches Raghopur as RJD Triumphs Over BJP

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav secured a significant victory in Bihar's Raghopur assembly seat, defeating BJP's Satish Kumar. The win marks the third consecutive triumph for Yadav in this constituency. Despite a strong BJP-JD(U) alliance, RJD maintains its hold, with the Mahagathbandhan trailing in overall results.

Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial Candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has emerged victorious in the Raghopur seat of Bihar. Garnering 1,18,597 votes, he defeated Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 1,04,065 votes. Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has solidified his dominance in this constituency with consecutive wins in 2015 and 2020 against Kumar.

The Raghopur seat, a bastion for Tejashwi and his family, witnessed a notable win amidst tough competition from BJP and other parties. Historically, this constituency has been a stronghold for the RJD, with Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi also securing victories in past years. However, in 2010, Satish Kumar, then a Janata Dal (United) leader, caused an upset by defeating Rabri Devi.

The broader election results show the NDA leading with 133 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan trails with 19 seats. The BJP-JD(U) alliance, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, showcased a renewed political front focusing on welfare, infrastructure, and governance. The election witnessed a historic turnout of 67.13%, with women voters significantly outnumbering men.

