Left Menu

AAP's Tarn Taran Triumph: A Landmark in Punjab's Political Landscape

In a decisive victory, AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu secured the Tarn Taran assembly seat by defeating SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa with a margin of 12,091 votes. AAP celebrated the win as a testament to its development agenda, further solidifying its political presence in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:07 IST
AAP's Tarn Taran Triumph: A Landmark in Punjab's Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's ruling party, AAP, retained the Tarn Taran assembly seat in a significant bypoll victory. Candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu clinched the victory against SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by 12,091 votes, showcasing AAP's dominance in the state political landscape.

Celebrations erupted at AAP offices, marking this as a critical win for the party, which has now secured six out of seven bypolls since March 2022. Sandhu secured 36.23% of the total votes, highlighting the electorate's trust in AAP's development-oriented policies.

Leaders, including CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, hailed this victory as a mandate for development-focused politics. Opposition parties, including Congress and BJP, faced setbacks, with their candidates losing deposits, underscoring AAP's strong hold in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

 India
2
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

 India
3
Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

 India
4
Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid Stock Selloff

Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025