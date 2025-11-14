AAP's Tarn Taran Triumph: A Landmark in Punjab's Political Landscape

Punjab's ruling party, AAP, retained the Tarn Taran assembly seat in a significant bypoll victory. Candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu clinched the victory against SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by 12,091 votes, showcasing AAP's dominance in the state political landscape.

Celebrations erupted at AAP offices, marking this as a critical win for the party, which has now secured six out of seven bypolls since March 2022. Sandhu secured 36.23% of the total votes, highlighting the electorate's trust in AAP's development-oriented policies.

Leaders, including CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, hailed this victory as a mandate for development-focused politics. Opposition parties, including Congress and BJP, faced setbacks, with their candidates losing deposits, underscoring AAP's strong hold in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)