Bihar's Verdict: A Setback for Congress, A Boost for NDA

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on Bihar's recent election, noting the Congress party's substantial defeat, while AIMIM and Left parties surpassed its performance.

Fadnavis, speaking in Delhi, stated that the NDA received wide-ranging support, from women and youths, showcasing trust in Prime Minister Modi.

As the NDA approached a landslide victory, Fadnavis emphasized the need for Congress to heed public sentiment and warned against trivializing constitutional mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)