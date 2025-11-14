Bihar's Verdict: A Setback for Congress, A Boost for NDA
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlights Congress's significant defeat in Bihar elections, with NDA's success attributed to PM Modi. The Congress was outperformed by AIMIM and Left parties. Fadnavis warned Congress against disregarding public mandates, attributing its downfall to flawed narratives and disrespect towards constitutional institutions.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on Bihar's recent election, noting the Congress party's substantial defeat, while AIMIM and Left parties surpassed its performance.
Fadnavis, speaking in Delhi, stated that the NDA received wide-ranging support, from women and youths, showcasing trust in Prime Minister Modi.
As the NDA approached a landslide victory, Fadnavis emphasized the need for Congress to heed public sentiment and warned against trivializing constitutional mandates.
