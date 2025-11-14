Left Menu

Bihar's Verdict: A Resounding Mandate for Good Governance

Senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe praised the NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections as a mandate for good governance. The results exceeded expectations and rejected predictions by political analysts. Sahasrabuddhe criticized the RJD, suggesting voters opposed a return to their past rule, dismissing Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable triumph for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bihar assembly elections have been characterized as a definitive endorsement of good governance according to senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The victory not only defied the predictions of political analysts but also marked a significant pro-incumbency wave, reflecting public desire to avoid a return to what Sahasrabuddhe describes as the 'jungle raj' of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) era.

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sahasrabuddhe mocked his allegations of vote theft as unfounded, emphasizing the electorate's decisive rejection of such claims, particularly as Bihar voters voiced an unequivocal mandate against the Congress.

