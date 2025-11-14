Bihar's Verdict: A Resounding Mandate for Good Governance

In a remarkable triumph for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bihar assembly elections have been characterized as a definitive endorsement of good governance according to senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The victory not only defied the predictions of political analysts but also marked a significant pro-incumbency wave, reflecting public desire to avoid a return to what Sahasrabuddhe describes as the 'jungle raj' of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) era.

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sahasrabuddhe mocked his allegations of vote theft as unfounded, emphasizing the electorate's decisive rejection of such claims, particularly as Bihar voters voiced an unequivocal mandate against the Congress.