Political Fallout: The Human Cost of Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

A 60-year-old man was discovered hanging in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal, amid concerns related to his daughter's exclusion from the electoral rolls, police reported.

The ruling Trinamool Congress argues this incident highlights the tragic consequences of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which they claim is causing undue distress among citizens. According to a senior police officer, Bhuban Chandra Roy from Rajganj went missing Thursday night, only to be found deceased the following morning. His family reported he was under significant mental stress prior to his death.

In a statement, the TMC criticized the rushed and politicized nature of the SIR rollout, characterizing it as a process lacking necessary safeguards and leading to repeated tragedies. The party further alleged that at least 11 related deaths had occurred across the state—mostly suicides—since late October, questioning the motives behind this 'engineered panic.'

