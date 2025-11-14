Left Menu

Political Fallout: The Human Cost of Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision

Bhuban Chandra Roy, 60, was found hanging in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, allegedly due to distress over his daughter's missing name in the electoral rolls. The Trinamool Congress blames political mishandling of the Special Intensive Revision process for such tragedies. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:47 IST
Political Fallout: The Human Cost of Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was discovered hanging in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal, amid concerns related to his daughter's exclusion from the electoral rolls, police reported.

The ruling Trinamool Congress argues this incident highlights the tragic consequences of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which they claim is causing undue distress among citizens. According to a senior police officer, Bhuban Chandra Roy from Rajganj went missing Thursday night, only to be found deceased the following morning. His family reported he was under significant mental stress prior to his death.

In a statement, the TMC criticized the rushed and politicized nature of the SIR rollout, characterizing it as a process lacking necessary safeguards and leading to repeated tragedies. The party further alleged that at least 11 related deaths had occurred across the state—mostly suicides—since late October, questioning the motives behind this 'engineered panic.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

Global Markets Stumble Amid Fed Rate Anxiety and AI Concerns

 Global
2
Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

 India
3
Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills

 India
4
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025