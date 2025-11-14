Political Fallout: The Human Cost of Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision
Bhuban Chandra Roy, 60, was found hanging in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, allegedly due to distress over his daughter's missing name in the electoral rolls. The Trinamool Congress blames political mishandling of the Special Intensive Revision process for such tragedies. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old man was discovered hanging in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal, amid concerns related to his daughter's exclusion from the electoral rolls, police reported.
The ruling Trinamool Congress argues this incident highlights the tragic consequences of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which they claim is causing undue distress among citizens. According to a senior police officer, Bhuban Chandra Roy from Rajganj went missing Thursday night, only to be found deceased the following morning. His family reported he was under significant mental stress prior to his death.
In a statement, the TMC criticized the rushed and politicized nature of the SIR rollout, characterizing it as a process lacking necessary safeguards and leading to repeated tragedies. The party further alleged that at least 11 related deaths had occurred across the state—mostly suicides—since late October, questioning the motives behind this 'engineered panic.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Just as river Ganga flows to West Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared BJP's win in West Bengal as well: PM Modi.
Massive Electoral Roll Revision Underway in West Bengal
I want to assure people of West Bengal that we will throw out 'jungle raj' from their state: PM Modi in address over Bihar polls win.
Bihar voters have given massive support to SIR, it is now duty of all parties to activate their workers to purify voter lists: PM Modi.
The victory in Bihar has infused new energy in BJP workers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal: PM Modi.