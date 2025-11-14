Left Menu

AIMIM's Decade-Long Hold in Seemanchal: A Milestone Amid Bihar's Political Landscape

AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, secures five seats in Seemanchal during Bihar Assembly elections, underscoring the party's strong grassroots presence despite NDA's statewide success. Owaisi vows continued advocacy for Seemanchal, extends congratulations beyond Bihar, and criticizes opposition strategies, as NDA emerges victorious with a significant majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:59 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude to the Seemanchal electorate after winning five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, reinforcing the party's longstanding grassroots presence. Despite the Election Commission's results showing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading statewide, AIMIM maintained its influence in Seemanchal.

Owaisi told ANI, 'I wholeheartedly thank Seemanchal residents for our candidates' victories. Our fight for Seemanchal began 11 years ago, and we persist in seeking justice.' He also congratulated Naveen Yadav for his victory in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills by-elections and acknowledged CM Revanth Reddy for his congratulations on Bihar's success.

Reflecting on the election outcome, Owaisi noted, 'While I anticipated an NDA win, their substantial victory was unexpected. Still, it's the people's decision, and we must respect it. Congratulations to Nitish Kumar; we welcome constructive cooperation if he focuses on Seemanchal's development.' Owaisi reiterated ongoing outreach plans for Seemanchal.

In earlier remarks to ANI, Owaisi critiqued the RJD, arguing it couldn't stop the BJP and asserting the electorate was misled regarding the M-Y alliance. He appealed to prevent support for 'fascist forces.'

The response follows the NDA's decisive win by surpassing the 122-seat majority threshold to form Bihar's government, securing 172 seats, contrasted with the Mahagathbandhan's 26 seats.

Updated data reveals the Bharatiya Janata Party as Bihar's largest party with 80 seats, the Janata Dal (United) with 68, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) achieving 16 wins from 29 contests. Mahagathbandhan sees the RJD earning 20 seats and Congress 6.

