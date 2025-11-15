FDA Leadership Shake-Up: Makary's Role Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration is reportedly reassessing the leadership of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. According to The Wall Street Journal, administration officials, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have considered reducing Makary's role due to internal discord.

Discussions have included appointing a new leader to handle daily operations while retaining Makary in a symbolic capacity. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House have not commented on these developments.

Despite the deliberations, officials have decided to pause any changes, allowing Makary an opportunity to enhance his management of the FDA. Concurrently, veteran oncology leader Richard Pazdur has been appointed to oversee the drug regulation department after the resignation of George Tidmarsh.

(With inputs from agencies.)