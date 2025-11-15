Left Menu

FDA Leadership Shake-Up: Makary's Role Under Scrutiny

Trump administration officials are reevaluating the role of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary with potential leadership restructuring. Despite internal debates, the administration has decided to retain Makary, giving him a chance to strengthen his leadership amid ongoing departmental changes and staffing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:12 IST
FDA Leadership Shake-Up: Makary's Role Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is reportedly reassessing the leadership of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. According to The Wall Street Journal, administration officials, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have considered reducing Makary's role due to internal discord.

Discussions have included appointing a new leader to handle daily operations while retaining Makary in a symbolic capacity. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House have not commented on these developments.

Despite the deliberations, officials have decided to pause any changes, allowing Makary an opportunity to enhance his management of the FDA. Concurrently, veteran oncology leader Richard Pazdur has been appointed to oversee the drug regulation department after the resignation of George Tidmarsh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

ITL Unveils Cutting-edge Tractors at AGRITECHNICA 2025

 India
2
Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

Jadeja's Spin Magic Puts India on Edge of Victory

 Global
3
Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

Tragic Collision at Panambur Junction: A Tale of Speed and Sudden Stops

 India
4
South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

South Africa Crumbles Under Spin Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025