FDA Leadership Shake-Up: Makary's Role Under Scrutiny
Trump administration officials are reevaluating the role of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary with potential leadership restructuring. Despite internal debates, the administration has decided to retain Makary, giving him a chance to strengthen his leadership amid ongoing departmental changes and staffing challenges.
The Trump administration is reportedly reassessing the leadership of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. According to The Wall Street Journal, administration officials, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have considered reducing Makary's role due to internal discord.
Discussions have included appointing a new leader to handle daily operations while retaining Makary in a symbolic capacity. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the White House have not commented on these developments.
Despite the deliberations, officials have decided to pause any changes, allowing Makary an opportunity to enhance his management of the FDA. Concurrently, veteran oncology leader Richard Pazdur has been appointed to oversee the drug regulation department after the resignation of George Tidmarsh.
