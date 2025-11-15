Left Menu

Political Turmoil: CPI(M) Offices Attacked in Tripura Amid BJP Celebrations

CPI(M) offices in Tripura's Dhalai district were vandalized and set on fire by BJP supporters celebrating their victory in Bihar Assembly elections. No injuries were reported. CPI(M) leaders condemned the attacks, urging for arrests and calling for a movement to protect democracy in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:43 IST
Tensions flared in Tripura's Dhalai district as CPI(M) leaders reported that their Kamalpur sub-divisional office was set ablaze by BJP supporters celebrating their recent Bihar Assembly election victory. In addition, two more CPI(M) offices were vandalized.

No casualties were reported in these politically charged incidents. Anjan Das, CPI(M)'s Dhalai district secretary, described the attack at Manikbhander where furniture and party flags were decimated.

The party has condemned the violence, demanding prompt arrests and advocating for a movement to safeguard democracy. CPI(M) North Tripura district secretary Amitabha Roy echoed similar sentiments, condemning attacks as an affront to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

