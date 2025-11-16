Left Menu

Britain's Asylum Overhaul: A Danish Inspiration

Britain plans a major policy overhaul for asylum seekers, inspired by Denmark's strict approach. The Labour government intends to revoke support for certain asylum seekers, stressing economic contribution. Rights groups criticize the move, warning of increased racism and violence. Immigration now tops UK voter concerns, surpassing economic issues.

In a significant shift, Britain announced plans for the largest overhaul of its asylum policies, taking cues from Denmark's stringent measures. The Labour government aims to revoke taxpayer support for specific asylum seekers to address a growing immigration issue and counter the populist Reform UK's influence.

Led by Shabana Mahmood, the Home Office intends to prioritize support for asylum seekers contributing economically and socially. As part of the policy overhaul, the government seeks to deter illegal migration and simplify deportations. A detailed announcement is expected shortly from Mahmood.

This policy shift draws inspiration from several European examples where refugee support is conditional and temporary. While Denmark's strategy has seen reduced asylum claims, rights groups argue it fosters a harsh environment for migrants and escalates anti-immigration sentiment.

