Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Behind the Curtains of NDA's Surprising Victory

Swami Prasad Maurya comments on the unexpected landslide victory of the NDA in Bihar, despite BJP leaders facing opposition. He highlights the impact of welfare schemes and the competitive political landscape, while Akhilesh Yadav refocuses efforts on upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, questioning NDA’s strategy in winning women voters' support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:43 IST
Bihar Elections: Behind the Curtains of NDA's Surprising Victory
RSSP National President Swami Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed response to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party's Swami Prasad Maurya emphasized the lessons elections impart through both victories and defeats. Amidst this discourse, the political theater in Bihar took center stage as the National Democratic Alliance achieved an unexpected landslide win, despite reports of BJP's hurdles in the region.

Maurya openly questioned the dynamics of the Bihar election, remarking on the paradox of a strong BJP coalition government forming even as party leaders reportedly faced local opposition. He suggested a 'strong game' behind the scenes. This came after Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the importance of learning from each election and announced preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The NDA's triumph, led by Nitish Kumar, was underpinned by the BJP securing 89 seats, supported by welfare initiatives like the Mahila Rozgar Yojana. Meanwhile, Yadav questioned the BJP's voter engagement tactics, reflective of ongoing challenges faced by his party. Prime Minister Modi praised the polls as a testament to effective governance and development policies.

TRENDING

1
Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

Ashwin Critiques India's Spin Struggles: Calls for Better Preparation

 India
2
SC passes slew of directions on conservation of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.

SC passes slew of directions on conservation of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in...

 India
3
Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

Nagpur: Emerging Logistics Capital with XSIO's Pioneering Park ONE - NORTH

 India
4
Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC directs Uttarakhand to take restoration measures for compensating illegal tree felling.

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: SC directs Uttarakhand to take restoration measur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025