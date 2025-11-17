Bihar Elections: Behind the Curtains of NDA's Surprising Victory

In a pointed response to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party's Swami Prasad Maurya emphasized the lessons elections impart through both victories and defeats. Amidst this discourse, the political theater in Bihar took center stage as the National Democratic Alliance achieved an unexpected landslide win, despite reports of BJP's hurdles in the region.

Maurya openly questioned the dynamics of the Bihar election, remarking on the paradox of a strong BJP coalition government forming even as party leaders reportedly faced local opposition. He suggested a 'strong game' behind the scenes. This came after Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the importance of learning from each election and announced preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The NDA's triumph, led by Nitish Kumar, was underpinned by the BJP securing 89 seats, supported by welfare initiatives like the Mahila Rozgar Yojana. Meanwhile, Yadav questioned the BJP's voter engagement tactics, reflective of ongoing challenges faced by his party. Prime Minister Modi praised the polls as a testament to effective governance and development policies.