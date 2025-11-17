Left Menu

The Unforeseen Fall of Sheikh Hasina: From Founding Legacy to Tribunal Verdict

Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, saw a dramatic political downfall after being sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal. Known for her significant contributions to Bangladesh's development and controversial leadership, Hasina is now in exile, reflecting on her complex legacy and the turbulent political landscape she left behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Dhaka | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:04 IST
Sheikh Hasina

In an unexpected twist in Bangladesh's political narrative, Sheikh Hasina, one of the nation's most influential leaders, has been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal. The tribunal, which she originally established, has now become a tool in her prosecution, marking a significant turning point in her storied political career.

Hasina, who first assumed the role of the Bangladeshi prime minister in 1996, is often hailed as the architect of the country's modern development era. Under her guidance, Bangladesh witnessed economic growth, infrastructure advancements, and became a global garment manufacturing leader. However, her governance was also marred by allegations of authoritarianism, media censorship, and oppressive actions against dissent.

Her downfall was precipitated by a 2024 movement that began as a student-led protest but escalated into widespread unrest opposing her administration. Although Hasina is now exiled in India, the repercussions of her leadership continue to influence Bangladesh's political and social framework, as the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, revises the legal landscape she had shaped.

