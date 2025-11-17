Left Menu

Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

Congress leader Husain Dalwai supports PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's controversial comments regarding the Red Fort blast, suggesting it stems from prolonged injustice in Kashmir. Dalwai calls for government introspection and dialogue, while BJP leaders criticize Mufti's remarks as undermining national security and rationalizing terrorism for political gains.

In a significant political stir, Congress leader Husain Dalwai has backed recent comments made by People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti concerning the November 10 Red Fort blast. Dalwai suggested the incident might be rooted in systemic 'injustice' imposed in the Kashmir region, describing the act as 'carried out by terrorists'.

Speaking to ANI, Dalwai emphasized the need for government introspection and dialogue, stating, 'What Mufti ji has said is right. This incident must have occurred due to the injustice meted out in Kashmir. An environment targeting a particular community was always wrong.' He also advocated for probing organizations that espouse violence, questioning, 'Does RSS believe in Gandhi ji's non-violence?'

Mufti's remarks, suggesting that current policies have failed to secure Jammu and Kashmir, have drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and leader Nalin Kohli accused Mufti of rationalizing terrorism for political benefit, underscoring a polarized political landscape and highlighting concerns over national security.

