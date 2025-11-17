Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

In a significant development for Bangladesh, the country's International Crimes Tribunal sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death on charges of crimes against humanity. The tribunal's decision, announced just months before scheduled parliamentary elections, has intensified political tensions in the nation.

Following the verdict, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry demanded Hasina's extradition from India, where she has been residing since escaping protests back home. India has responded cautiously, affirming its commitment to the interests of the Bangladeshi people while not commenting directly on the extradition request.

Hasina, a key leader of the Awami League, has decried the tribunal's ruling as politically motivated. She challenges the legitimacy of the tribunal and calls for a fair trial at the International Criminal Court in the Hague. The verdict casts a shadow over the upcoming elections, with the Awami League barred from participating.

