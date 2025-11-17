Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Gear Up for Strategic Summit

In a bid to fortify relations, India and Russia are preparing several agreements ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi next month. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held crucial discussions in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to strategize on enhancing their partnership.

During the talks, Jaishankar underscored the significance of President Putin's visit, highlighting ongoing dialogues on various bilateral projects. These initiatives aim to enrich the longstanding 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two nations, alongside India's support for efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The anticipated outcome of the annual summit, scheduled for early December, includes further expansion of strategic cooperation between the countries. The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin is expected to yield significant progress toward peace in global affairs, reinforcing India-Russia ties as a stabilizing force internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)