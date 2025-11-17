Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Gear Up for Strategic Summit

India and Russia are set to enhance their strategic partnership with new agreements as Russian President Vladimir Putin visits New Delhi. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the upcoming summit with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, focusing on peace initiatives, particularly in Ukraine, and solidifying bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:24 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Russia Gear Up for Strategic Summit
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to fortify relations, India and Russia are preparing several agreements ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi next month. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held crucial discussions in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to strategize on enhancing their partnership.

During the talks, Jaishankar underscored the significance of President Putin's visit, highlighting ongoing dialogues on various bilateral projects. These initiatives aim to enrich the longstanding 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two nations, alongside India's support for efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The anticipated outcome of the annual summit, scheduled for early December, includes further expansion of strategic cooperation between the countries. The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin is expected to yield significant progress toward peace in global affairs, reinforcing India-Russia ties as a stabilizing force internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza's Education Crisis: A Generation at Risk

Gaza's Education Crisis: A Generation at Risk

 Global
2
Delhi University Suspends DUSU Leader Over Alleged Assault

Delhi University Suspends DUSU Leader Over Alleged Assault

 India
3
Defence Secretary's Strategic Tour Reinforces India's Border Strength

Defence Secretary's Strategic Tour Reinforces India's Border Strength

 India
4
Hungary's Financial Outlook Amid U.S. Backstop Talks

Hungary's Financial Outlook Amid U.S. Backstop Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025