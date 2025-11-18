Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Consideration of Military Action in Venezuela

President Donald Trump has not ruled out military action against Venezuela while indicating openness to dialogue with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. The situation remains tense as the US considers labeling a Venezuelan cartel as a terrorist organization, with military preparations underway in the Caribbean.

  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of military intervention in Venezuela, while showing a willingness to engage in discussions with its leader, Nicolás Maduro. This comes amidst increased US military activity near Venezuela and allegations of drug trafficking.

The US administration has proposed a terrorist organization designation targeting a cartel allegedly linked to Maduro. This has fueled speculation about the next moves by the Trump administration as both nations show a mixture of diplomatic and aggressive postures.

Increased military presence in the Caribbean region and diplomatic tensions underscore the complex dynamics between the US and Venezuela. Citizens and political analysts are watching closely, hoping for peaceful resolutions amidst the looming threat of escalation.

