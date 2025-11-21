Left Menu

REFILE-White House says Trump doesn't want to execute lawmakers

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:57 IST
REFILE-White House says Trump doesn't want to execute lawmakers

The White House said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump does not want to execute members of Congress after he assailed Democratic lawmakers who said the U.S. military should refuse any illegal orders. "No," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt when asked at a briefing about Trump's remarks calling the Democratic lawmakers traitors who should face execution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana man, 3 others held for killing sister for marrying against family's wishes

Haryana man, 3 others held for killing sister for marrying against family's ...

 India
2
Dharmasthala case: SIT files charge sheet, six accused named

Dharmasthala case: SIT files charge sheet, six accused named

 India
3
REFILE-Japan regional governor to decide on restart of world's biggest nuclear power plant

REFILE-Japan regional governor to decide on restart of world's biggest nucle...

 Global
4
Adani sells remaining 7 pc stake in AWL in block deal

Adani sells remaining 7 pc stake in AWL in block deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025