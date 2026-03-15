High-Profile Drug Raid at Moinabad Farmhouse
Eleven individuals were detained at a farmhouse in Moinabad, including politicians Putta Mahesh Yadav and Pilot Rohith Reddy, over allegations of drug consumption. While Rohith Reddy tested positive for drug use, the MP tested negative. The raid involved high-profile participants and a firearm incident.
- Country:
- India
A significant drug bust took place at a farmhouse in Moinabad, leading to the detention of eleven people, including notable political figures such as TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy.
According to authorities, Rohith Reddy was found positive for narcotics consumption, whereas the MP tested negative. During the raid, one suspect discharged a weapon three times upon spotting the police, further intensifying the situation.
The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force coordinated with local law enforcement to carry out the operation, targeting a gathering that included realtors, entrepreneurs, and political figures. The investigation is ongoing.
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