Law will take its course in Formula E race case: Rama Rao

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday said law would take its course in the Formula E race case in which the Governor has given the nod for his prosecution.Responding to the Governors decision, he said he is even ready for a lie detector test in the matter.Law will take its own course.

Responding to the Governor's decision, he said he is even ready for a lie detector test in the matter.

''Law will take its own course. I have already said I did not do anything wrong. I have said I am ready for lie detector test,'' he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao alleged a ''scam'' by the Congress government in lands allotted to industrialists for setting up industries.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given nod to the state government for the prosecution of Rama Rao in the Formula E race case, official sources said on Thursday.

The Telangana government's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), probing the Formula-E race case, sought the state government's permission in September this year to prosecute Rao, who is an MLA, and two others accused.

Apart from Rama Rao, the prime accused, the ACB had written to the government seeking its permission to prosecute senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer B L N Reddy.

The Formula-E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Although the second edition of the race was initially planned for 2024, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

The probe against Rama Rao pertains to alleged irregularities in payments amounting to about Rs 55 crore, most of which were in foreign currency, in ''violation of laid-down procedures'' during the previous BRS regime, for the event planned for 2024.

In December 2024, the ACB registered a case against Rama Rao, Kumar, and Reddy.

