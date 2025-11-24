Shimla BJP MP Criticizes Delays in Infrastructure Projects

Shimla BJP MP Suresh Kashyap has demanded accountability from Public Works Department officials absent from a recent DISHA meeting, instructing the district administration to issue show-cause notices.

During the meeting reviewing progress on schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Kashyap highlighted that while substantial funds were allocated, many projects remain incomplete amidst administrative delays and environmental challenges.

Kashyap accused the state government of using the Disaster Act as a pretext to postpone Panchayati Raj elections, alleging manipulation for political gain, and criticized their poor performance in governance over the last three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)