Shimla BJP MP Criticizes Delays in Infrastructure Projects
Shimla BJP MP Suresh Kashyap expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Public Works Department officials at the DISHA meeting, directing show-cause notices for the officials. He highlighted delays in infrastructure projects despite allocated funds and criticized the state government’s postponement of Panchayati Raj elections and the misuse of the Disaster Act.
Shimla BJP MP Suresh Kashyap has demanded accountability from Public Works Department officials absent from a recent DISHA meeting, instructing the district administration to issue show-cause notices.
During the meeting reviewing progress on schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Kashyap highlighted that while substantial funds were allocated, many projects remain incomplete amidst administrative delays and environmental challenges.
Kashyap accused the state government of using the Disaster Act as a pretext to postpone Panchayati Raj elections, alleging manipulation for political gain, and criticized their poor performance in governance over the last three years.
