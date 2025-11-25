Pramod Jain Bhaya Takes Oath as Rajasthan MLA

Rajasthan Assembly saw its newest member, Congress MLA Pramod Jain Bhaya, take the oath on Tuesday, officially marking his entry into the legislative body. Speaker Vasudev Devnani administered the oath in Hindi and extended his congratulations to Bhaya.

The ceremony, attended by the Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and various MLAs, comes after Bhaya's victory in the Anta by-election. This bypoll became necessary following the disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena due to a criminal conviction.

In the current assembly composition, the ruling BJP holds 118 of the 200 seats, contrasted by Congress with 67 seats. Among other parties, the Bharat Adivasi Party holds four, BSP has two, and RLD with one seat, while independent MLAs account for eight seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)