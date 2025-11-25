Left Menu

Congress Commemorates Constitution Day Amidst Allegations of Electoral Malpractices

The Jharkhand Congress, led by Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, will observe 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' on November 26. A state-level symposium in Ranchi will feature senior Congress leaders. The event aims to address concerns over alleged electoral malpractices threatening the principles of justice in the Indian Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:34 IST
Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh has announced that district units will mark November 26 as 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas', or 'Save Constitution Day', in alignment with the party's national agenda. A significant state-level symposium is slated to occur at the historic Old Assembly Complex in Ranchi.

Party spokesperson Sonal Shanti revealed that this event is expected to draw veteran Congress leaders, including Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, ex-finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, and former Ranchi University registrar Amar Kumar Choudhary. Shanti voiced concerns that the justice tenets enshrined in the Indian Constitution face systematic threats from vote manipulation, institutional misuse, and provocative changes to voter lists cited as Special Intensive Revision actions.

Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, traditionally honors the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949. The upcoming symposium will focus on safeguarding these democratic values amidst escalating political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

