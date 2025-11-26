Ukraine's High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy's Struggle for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced readiness to push forward a U.S.-backed plan to resolve the ongoing conflict with Russia. He emphasized that any security decisions must involve Ukraine and Europe, in remarks to an assembly of willing allies.

While Trump expressed optimism on social media about resolving disputes, he dispatched his special envoy and Army secretary for key diplomatic talks with Russia and Ukraine. The timing of potential summits remains unspecified, as territorial issues still challenge negotiations.

Meanwhile, as Kyiv endured a fresh wave of Russian aggression, questions loom over Ukraine's ability to agree to a peace deal that aligns with both its interests and U.S. guidance, amidst ongoing geopolitical maneuverings.