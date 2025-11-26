Cutting Through Health Headlines: Key Developments in Pharma and Policy

The pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk faced a setback after its Alzheimer's trial, aiming to explore GLP-1 drugs for prevention, did not meet its primary goals, though scientists remain interested in further exploration.

In contrast, life sciences firm Agilent Technologies reported robust demand, surpassing fourth-quarter expectations driven by medical tools and equipment demand.

On the policy front, President Trump expressed opposition to extending Obamacare subsidies, despite plans being reported for a potential two-year extension, highlighting policy divides among Republicans.

