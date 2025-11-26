A senior Russian diplomat declared that Russia will make no significant concessions regarding the Ukraine peace plan, following the leak of a call involving U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The call, which suggested that Witkoff advised Russia on negotiation strategies, has stirred controversies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed willingness to push the U.S.-backed plan, while concerns persist that it might cater to Russian demands, notably limiting Ukraine's NATO prospects and military size. Meanwhile, Trump noted progress, despite Russia's firm stance against concessions.

The leaked transcript sparked allegations of undermining peace efforts, raising tensions. While discussions continue, the Kremlin deems it premature to declare a close resolution. Russia's 2022 advances in Ukraine have drawn significant losses, marking heightened geopolitical tensions.

