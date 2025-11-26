Gehlot Criticizes Government Over SIR Pressure and Public Welfare Delays
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the government for mismanaging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, alleging stress on field staff and unnecessary haste. He also raised concerns about the halt of public welfare schemes and delays in pension disbursement, demanding immediate government action.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the government during a press conference in Sikar, focusing on the alleged mismanagement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Gehlot claimed that the ongoing process has placed unbearable pressure on field staff and has been rushed without necessity.
Highlighting the distress among the block level officers (BLOs) due to the tight deadlines, Gehlot questioned the rationale behind conducting the revisions three years ahead of the elections. He expressed concerns about the implications on democratic practices and stressed the need for transparency.
In addition to the SIR concerns, the Congress leader criticized the delay in pension distributions and the halting of public welfare schemes initiated during his tenure. Gehlot also pointed out the poor condition of roads across Rajasthan, exacerbated by the monsoon season, demanding government action to improve infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Political Movements and Key Elections in December
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections
Political Storm in Mumbai: Accusations Fly Ahead of BMC Elections
Fadnavis Champions Development Agenda Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Telangana's Upcoming Gram Panchayat Elections: A Crucial Political Test