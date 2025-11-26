Gehlot Criticizes Government Over SIR Pressure and Public Welfare Delays

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the government during a press conference in Sikar, focusing on the alleged mismanagement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Gehlot claimed that the ongoing process has placed unbearable pressure on field staff and has been rushed without necessity.

Highlighting the distress among the block level officers (BLOs) due to the tight deadlines, Gehlot questioned the rationale behind conducting the revisions three years ahead of the elections. He expressed concerns about the implications on democratic practices and stressed the need for transparency.

In addition to the SIR concerns, the Congress leader criticized the delay in pension distributions and the halting of public welfare schemes initiated during his tenure. Gehlot also pointed out the poor condition of roads across Rajasthan, exacerbated by the monsoon season, demanding government action to improve infrastructure.

