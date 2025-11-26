Duplicate Voting Scandal Unveiled in Mumbai's Voter Rolls

A startling revelation has emerged from Mumbai's electoral rolls, with over 11 lakh duplicate entries discovered, accounting for 10.64% of the total electorate. The State Election Commission (SEC) data indicates numerous duplicate voters, particularly in wards formerly led by Opposition parties.

The SEC has extended the period for filing objections to these duplicates, with the new deadline set for December 3. The final voter list will be released on December 10. Officials attribute the duplicates to a combination of errors such as those in printing, changes in voter residence, and outdated entries of deceased individuals.

This issue has sparked allegations from Opposition leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray, who raised concerns of fraudulent enrolments. The situation could potentially delay Mumbai's civic elections scheduled for early 2026. In response, officials are implementing measures including field verifications to resolve the anomalies in voter lists.

