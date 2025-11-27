National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident
Two National Guardsmen were critically wounded near the White House, with the shooter also severely injured. President Donald Trump described the shooter as 'the animal' and assured that the individual will face a steep price. Both guardsmen are currently in separate hospitals.
In a grave incident near the White House, two National Guardsmen were critically wounded by gunfire, according to President Donald Trump. The incident has raised security concerns and further details are awaited from the authorities.
The shooter, who has sustained severe injuries, is under medical care. President Trump has assured through his post on Truth Social that the perpetrator will face substantial consequences for the attack.
The two officers, now in two separate hospitals, are receiving critical medical attention. This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced in areas close to prominent landmarks.
