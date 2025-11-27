Left Menu

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

Two National Guardsmen were critically wounded near the White House, with the shooter also severely injured. President Donald Trump described the shooter as 'the animal' and assured that the individual will face a steep price. Both guardsmen are currently in separate hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 02:01 IST
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident
  • Country:
  • United States

In a grave incident near the White House, two National Guardsmen were critically wounded by gunfire, according to President Donald Trump. The incident has raised security concerns and further details are awaited from the authorities.

The shooter, who has sustained severe injuries, is under medical care. President Trump has assured through his post on Truth Social that the perpetrator will face substantial consequences for the attack.

The two officers, now in two separate hospitals, are receiving critical medical attention. This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced in areas close to prominent landmarks.

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025