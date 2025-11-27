Taiwan Strengthens Defense Amid Chinese Tensions: $40 Billion Military Budget Unveiled

Taiwan is gearing up its defenses with a substantial $40 billion military budget extending from 2026 to 2033, aiming to counteract increasing pressures from China. Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo indicated that initial discussions have taken place with the United States regarding the procurement of necessary weaponry.

This move comes as Taiwan seeks to fortify its military capabilities amid China's persistent military and political assertions over the island, which Taiwan considers a sovereign nation. The defense budget highlights Taiwan's resolve to maintain its autonomy, despite Chinese opposition and demands for reunification.

While the proposal requires parliamentary approval, Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai made a strong appeal for legislative support, emphasizing the importance of national defense as a priority for the country's future. However, opposition voices have criticized the plan for its potential financial repercussions.