Sharad Pawar Criticizes Financial Vote-Buying Tactics

Sharad Pawar, head of NCP (SP), criticizes Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's strategy of promising financial incentives for votes. Addressing inadequate farmer aid post-rains and floods, Pawar urges voter decisions based on work, not financial assurances. Local body elections in the state are scheduled for December 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:59 IST
In a sharp critique of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's strategy, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar condemned the 'vote or no funds' approach to elections. Pawar emphasized the inappropriateness of seeking electoral support based on financial promises rather than the merits of work done.

Speaking in Baramati, Pune district, he highlighted the insufficient aid provided to farmers affected by recent heavy rains and floods. Ajit Pawar, representing a rival faction, had assured Malegaon voters of ample funds if they chose his party, sparking controversy over fiscal governance.

The forthcoming local body elections on December 2 add urgency to resolving these differences. Sharad Pawar advocated for prioritizing fair aid to impacted farmers and criticized the temporary measures like loan recovery pauses, suggesting more substantial financial support was necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

