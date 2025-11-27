Pope's Thanksgiving Voyage: A Flight of Fellowship and Peace

Pope Leo embarked on his first overseas journey as the leader of the Catholic Church, traveling to Turkey on Thanksgiving Day. Despite being away from the traditional turkey dinner, Leo received a taste of gratitude from journalists on board his flight.

As the pope greeted reporters on their way to Ankara, two journalists offered him homemade pumpkin pies, ensuring he didn't miss out on the holiday spirit. Leo gratefully accepted and shared the desserts with his entourage, embodying the spirit of fellowship.

The visit marks the beginning of a mission aimed at fostering peace and unity in the Middle East. Leo expressed appreciation for the journalists' dedication to covering the Church and emphasized the importance of truthful reporting for global harmony.