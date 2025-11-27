Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Drama: Cash Seizures and Sting Operations Stir Tensions

Maharashtra's political scene is tense after allegations of cash intended for voter distribution were found at a BJP worker's house. Shiv Sena's Nilesh Rane conducted a sting operation, sparking controversy within state politics. Senior leaders called for a full investigation and warned against hasty judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:32 IST
Maharashtra's Political Drama: Cash Seizures and Sting Operations Stir Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has vowed support for strict legal action if any malpractice is uncovered in the recent seizure of cash supposedly meant for voter distribution at the residence of a BJP worker in Sindhudurg.

The political landscape became murkier when Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane executed a controversial 'sting operation', questioning the legitimacy of the cash reportedly found at the location. Nitesh Rane, his brother and state minister, dismissed the allegations, suggesting the funds could be legitimate business earnings.

The allegations, denied by BJP, have fueled tensions between long-standing allies in the state government, with both parties urging thorough investigations before jumping to conclusions. Voting for municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra is on December 2.

