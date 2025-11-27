Political Turmoil in Diamond Harbour: A Clash of Parties and Protests

Union Minister and former West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar encountered a hostile reception in Diamond Harbour on Thursday. As his convoy proceeded, it was met with 'go back' slogans and a temporary blockade orchestrated by local protestors.

The demonstrations, which erupted shortly after his return from a foreign trip, were ostensibly linked to the recent BJP celebrations over the party's success in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. Although the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attributes the upheaval to a BJP internal conflict, Majumdar blames the TMC for orchestrating the obstruction.

The incident underscores the escalating tensions between the two parties ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, marking Diamond Harbour as a significant political flashpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)