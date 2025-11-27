Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Diamond Harbour: A Clash of Parties and Protests

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar faced protests and a convoy blockade in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal. His arrival followed BJP's Bihar elections victory celebrations and subsequent clashes injuring several party workers. While protesters alleged internal discrepancies, Majumdar blamed the Trinamool Congress for orchestrating the blockade amid heightened political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:43 IST
Union Minister and former West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar encountered a hostile reception in Diamond Harbour on Thursday. As his convoy proceeded, it was met with 'go back' slogans and a temporary blockade orchestrated by local protestors.

The demonstrations, which erupted shortly after his return from a foreign trip, were ostensibly linked to the recent BJP celebrations over the party's success in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. Although the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attributes the upheaval to a BJP internal conflict, Majumdar blames the TMC for orchestrating the obstruction.

The incident underscores the escalating tensions between the two parties ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, marking Diamond Harbour as a significant political flashpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

