Left Menu

Pope Leo's Peace Mission: Bridging Faiths in Turkey and Lebanon

Pope Leo embarks on his first foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon, aiming to promote peace and Christian unity. The visit includes meetings with Turkish and Orthodox leaders and commemorates the Nicene Creed's 1,700th anniversary. The trip also highlights Lebanon's political turmoil and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:54 IST
Pope Leo's Peace Mission: Bridging Faiths in Turkey and Lebanon
Pope Leo

Pope Leo commenced his inaugural overseas tour as leader of the Catholic Church with a visit to Turkey, emphasizing peace in the Middle East and unity among divided Christian denominations.

Marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed's creation, Leo's journey coincides with an appeal for harmony. After arriving in Ankara, his agenda includes discussions with Turkish President Erdogan and the Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew.

As his trip extends to Lebanon, which struggles with internal conflict and international tension, Pope Leo aims to bring attention to the region's stability efforts, advocating for global peace and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

 India
2
Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

 India
4
Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025