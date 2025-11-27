Pope Leo's Peace Mission: Bridging Faiths in Turkey and Lebanon
Pope Leo embarks on his first foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon, aiming to promote peace and Christian unity. The visit includes meetings with Turkish and Orthodox leaders and commemorates the Nicene Creed's 1,700th anniversary. The trip also highlights Lebanon's political turmoil and security concerns.
Pope Leo commenced his inaugural overseas tour as leader of the Catholic Church with a visit to Turkey, emphasizing peace in the Middle East and unity among divided Christian denominations.
Marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed's creation, Leo's journey coincides with an appeal for harmony. After arriving in Ankara, his agenda includes discussions with Turkish President Erdogan and the Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew.
As his trip extends to Lebanon, which struggles with internal conflict and international tension, Pope Leo aims to bring attention to the region's stability efforts, advocating for global peace and solidarity.
