Coup Controversy in Guinea-Bissau: Opposition's Victory Claim Sparks Tensions

In Guinea-Bissau, a political storm brews as opposition candidate Fernando Dias claims victory in this week's presidential vote, accusing the nation's leader of orchestrating a coup to avoid defeat.

Despite reports of military involvement and the arrest of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the capital city of Bissau remains calm. Dias, backed by former Prime Minister Domingos Simões Pereira, urged residents to protest and demand election result transparency.

Guinea-Bissau, plagued by political instability and known as a drug trafficking hub, is under the international spotlight as bodies like the United Nations express deep concern over the unfolding events.

(With inputs from agencies.)