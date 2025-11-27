Coup Controversy in Guinea-Bissau: Opposition's Victory Claim Sparks Tensions
Fernando Dias, Guinea-Bissau's main opposition candidate, claimed victory in a closely contested presidential election amid accusations of a military coup to disrupt results. The reported coup follows a pattern of political instability, with the capital appearing calm despite calls for protests. International bodies have condemned the situation.
- Country:
- Guinea-Bissau
In Guinea-Bissau, a political storm brews as opposition candidate Fernando Dias claims victory in this week's presidential vote, accusing the nation's leader of orchestrating a coup to avoid defeat.
Despite reports of military involvement and the arrest of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the capital city of Bissau remains calm. Dias, backed by former Prime Minister Domingos Simões Pereira, urged residents to protest and demand election result transparency.
Guinea-Bissau, plagued by political instability and known as a drug trafficking hub, is under the international spotlight as bodies like the United Nations express deep concern over the unfolding events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkish Opposition to Cyprus-Lebanon Maritime Deal Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Odisha Assembly Winter Storm: Opposition Gears Up for Intense Session
Opposition Accuses RSS-BJP of Undermining India's Constitution on Constitution Day
Prakash Ambedkar Criticizes Opposition, Raises Concerns Over Electoral Rolls
Stalin Slams Opposition: Calls for Fair Treatment in Tamil Nadu Projects