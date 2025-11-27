Potential Peace Plan for Ukraine Gains Ground

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed agreement on a draft peace plan involving Ukraine and the United States, seeing it as a potential foundation for future agreements to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During a statement on Thursday, Putin indicated that discussions held in Geneva show promise, and the draft proposed by the U.S. has been relayed to Russian authorities.

Although he remains optimistic about the plan's potential, Putin emphasized that further discussions are necessary to address existing concerns, highlighting the U.S.'s consideration of Russia's stance despite unresolved aspects.

