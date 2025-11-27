Left Menu

Potential Peace Plan for Ukraine Gains Ground

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged progress on a draft peace plan for Ukraine, which was discussed by the United States and Ukraine. Putin expressed agreement that it could form the basis for future agreements, though he noted ongoing discussions are still required to address certain issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:15 IST
Potential Peace Plan for Ukraine Gains Ground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed agreement on a draft peace plan involving Ukraine and the United States, seeing it as a potential foundation for future agreements to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During a statement on Thursday, Putin indicated that discussions held in Geneva show promise, and the draft proposed by the U.S. has been relayed to Russian authorities.

Although he remains optimistic about the plan's potential, Putin emphasized that further discussions are necessary to address existing concerns, highlighting the U.S.'s consideration of Russia's stance despite unresolved aspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

