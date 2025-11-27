Left Menu

Khaleda Zia Admitted to CCU Amid Health Concerns

Former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia, aged 80, has been hospitalized due to chest infections affecting her heart and lungs. As the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) rally prayers for her recovery, Zia is under careful observation in a specialised hospital's coronary care unit, battling multiple health issues.

Former prime minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, has been admitted to a coronary care unit at a specialized hospital due to health concerns, BNP's media cell reported. The 80-year-old political leader is receiving medical care for infections impacting her heart and lungs.

Under the supervision of a medical board consisting of domestic and international doctors, Zia remains in a critical care environment. BNP officials, including Shairul Kabir Khan and AZM Zahid Hossain, have emphasized the seriousness of her condition, urging for prayers for her swift recovery.

Despite grappling with numerous health complications, Khaleda Zia's political influence is undiminished. Following political upheaval in Bangladesh, where a student-led protest shifted the power landscape in 2024, the BNP is more prominent, reinforcing the profound connection between her personal and political legacy.

