Putin Weighs Draft Peace Plan: Future of Ukraine Conflict Hangs in Balance

President Vladimir Putin discussed the possibility of a draft peace plan, proposed by the United States and Ukraine, to end the war in Ukraine. He noted that while the plan could form a basis for future agreements, Russia would continue to fight if Ukrainian troops do not retreat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:01 IST
President Vladimir Putin has indicated that a draft peace plan, discussed with the United States and Ukraine, might pave the way for future agreements to conclude the ongoing war in Ukraine. While expressing potential agreement with the plan, Putin warned that Russia would persist in its military campaign if necessary.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified in recent weeks to address Europe's most severe conflict since World War Two. Various peace initiatives have emerged, including plans backed by the United States. Despite some agreement, contentious issues remain, and Moscow is seeking specific changes.

Putin maintains that Ukrainian forces must withdraw from occupied territories for peace. However, he also demands international recognition for Russia's territorial gains. Discussions are complicated by Russia's stance on Crimea and the Donbas region, which remain points of contention with Kiev and the global community.

