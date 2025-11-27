Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Ties Strengthened with New Ambassador to Libya

Dr. Hifzur Rahman has been appointed as India's new ambassador to Libya. Previously serving as ambassador to Chad, Dr. Rahman will soon assume his new role. This strategic move was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs, indicating India's focus on strengthening diplomatic relations with Libya.

Updated: 27-11-2025 21:16 IST
The Ministry of External Affairs has announced the appointment of Dr. Hifzur Rahman as India's new ambassador to Libya. Dr. Rahman, who currently serves as ambassador to Chad, is poised to assume his new role shortly.

This significant diplomatic shift aims to enhance India's relationship with the State of Libya. The announcement underscores the country's strategic focus on nurturing international ties.

Dr. Rahman's experience in Chad is expected to play a crucial role in furthering India's diplomatic goals in the region, as the nation continues to expand its global influence.

