India's Diplomatic Ties Strengthened with New Ambassador to Libya

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced the appointment of Dr. Hifzur Rahman as India's new ambassador to Libya. Dr. Rahman, who currently serves as ambassador to Chad, is poised to assume his new role shortly.

This significant diplomatic shift aims to enhance India's relationship with the State of Libya. The announcement underscores the country's strategic focus on nurturing international ties.

Dr. Rahman's experience in Chad is expected to play a crucial role in furthering India's diplomatic goals in the region, as the nation continues to expand its global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)