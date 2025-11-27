Left Menu

Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

The growing tension between allies BJP and Shiv Sena intensifies in Maharashtra, as allegations of voter bribery arise ahead of civic polls. Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane accuses BJP of influencing voters with cash distributions. Both parties are struggling to maintain their alliance amid these serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:28 IST
Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra have escalated following accusations of voter bribery. Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has alleged that BJP allies are distributing cash to sway voter decisions ahead of the upcoming municipal elections on December 2.

Rane claims to have conducted a 'sting operation' exposing a BJP worker with cash-filled bags intended for voter inducement. Meanwhile, BJP's state president Ravindra Chavan, keen to preserve the alliance, has delayed addressing these allegations directly.

The controversy adds to the existing strain in the alliance, with election officials promising investigations while Rane insists on clarifications regarding the source of the money. Despite BJP's denial, the allegations have sparked a political feud between the parties as polls approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

 Global
2
Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

 Global
3
Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

 Global
4
Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025