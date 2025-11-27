Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge
The growing tension between allies BJP and Shiv Sena intensifies in Maharashtra, as allegations of voter bribery arise ahead of civic polls. Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane accuses BJP of influencing voters with cash distributions. Both parties are struggling to maintain their alliance amid these serious allegations.
Tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra have escalated following accusations of voter bribery. Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has alleged that BJP allies are distributing cash to sway voter decisions ahead of the upcoming municipal elections on December 2.
Rane claims to have conducted a 'sting operation' exposing a BJP worker with cash-filled bags intended for voter inducement. Meanwhile, BJP's state president Ravindra Chavan, keen to preserve the alliance, has delayed addressing these allegations directly.
The controversy adds to the existing strain in the alliance, with election officials promising investigations while Rane insists on clarifications regarding the source of the money. Despite BJP's denial, the allegations have sparked a political feud between the parties as polls approach.
