Ukrainian-U.S. Delegations Forge Path to Peace

This week, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations aim to advance talks from Geneva to secure peace and security guarantees for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of these discussions in his video address, stating that the Ukrainian team is prepared for significant and focused negotiations.

Updated: 28-11-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that delegations from Ukraine and the United States are scheduled for a pivotal meeting this week. The goal is to refine peace strategies and establish security guarantees for Kyiv, as previously discussed in Geneva.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy conveyed the gravity of the upcoming discussions. He emphasized the necessity of converting the points outlined during the Geneva talks into actionable paths towards peace and security.

The President assured citizens that the Ukrainian delegation is thoroughly prepared, ready to engage in substantial negotiations aimed at bolstering the nation's security framework.

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

