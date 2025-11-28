Ukrainian-U.S. Delegations Forge Path to Peace
This week, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations aim to advance talks from Geneva to secure peace and security guarantees for Kyiv. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of these discussions in his video address, stating that the Ukrainian team is prepared for significant and focused negotiations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that delegations from Ukraine and the United States are scheduled for a pivotal meeting this week. The goal is to refine peace strategies and establish security guarantees for Kyiv, as previously discussed in Geneva.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy conveyed the gravity of the upcoming discussions. He emphasized the necessity of converting the points outlined during the Geneva talks into actionable paths towards peace and security.
The President assured citizens that the Ukrainian delegation is thoroughly prepared, ready to engage in substantial negotiations aimed at bolstering the nation's security framework.
