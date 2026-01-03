U.S. Captures Venezuela's Maduro in Dramatic Intervention

The United States executed a nighttime operation capturing Venezuela's long-serving President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday. This arrest follows months of increased pressure and allegations of drug trafficking and electoral illegitimacy.

Washington's direct intervention in Venezuela marks the most significant U.S. action in Latin America since Panama's invasion in 1989, intended to dethrone General Manuel Noriega. Trump's announcement was made on Truth Social, emphasizing collaboration with U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The capture triggered explosions in Caracas, with reactions inside and outside Venezuela polarizing. While Trump supported the move, other Latin American nations strongly opposed it, citing concerns over sovereignty violations and regional stability.