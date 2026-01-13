Left Menu

France Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

The French foreign minister has summoned Iran's ambassador in protest against Iran's harsh crackdown on domestic demonstrations. The foreign minister condemned the Iranian authorities' actions and emphasized the need to hold those accountable who used weapons against unarmed protesters.

Amid escalating tensions, France's foreign minister has summoned the Iranian ambassador to address concerns over Iran's severe measures to suppress nationwide protests. The diplomatic move underscores France's disapproval of the 'unbearable and inhumane' response by Iranian forces.

On Tuesday, the French minister communicated his firm condemnation directly to his Iranian counterpart, emphasizing that France will not tolerate acts of violence against peaceful demonstrators.

French authorities stress there must be accountability for those who brandished weapons against nonviolent protesters, signaling potential diplomatic strain between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

