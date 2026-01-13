France Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

Amid escalating tensions, France's foreign minister has summoned the Iranian ambassador to address concerns over Iran's severe measures to suppress nationwide protests. The diplomatic move underscores France's disapproval of the 'unbearable and inhumane' response by Iranian forces.

On Tuesday, the French minister communicated his firm condemnation directly to his Iranian counterpart, emphasizing that France will not tolerate acts of violence against peaceful demonstrators.

French authorities stress there must be accountability for those who brandished weapons against nonviolent protesters, signaling potential diplomatic strain between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)