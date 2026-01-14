High-Stakes Interim Budget: Mamata's Last Electoral Pitch

As West Bengal gears up for its Assembly polls, all eyes are on the upcoming interim budget, a crucial fiscal event expected to serve as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's last big chance to woo voters before the election model code of conduct comes into effect.

The interim budget, typically presented following the Union Budget's reveal, will not only detail proposed expenditures but also likely include politically charged announcements aimed at bolstering the Trinamool Congress's re-election prospects. Political observers anticipate enhancements to popular state welfare programs, a tactic successfully used in the past.

The budget holds heightened significance this year, with the ruling party and opposition closely monitoring fiscal strategies and the Union Budget's implications for West Bengal. Whether the interim budget will deliver another series of impactful proposals remains to be seen as the state enters a pivotal period of electoral campaigning.

